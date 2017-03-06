Construction continues on Miami-Dade highways and at railroad crossings

Ongoing and new roadwork will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 95 and State Roads 826, 836 and 874.
On I-95, three general-purpose lanes will be closed between Northwest 60th and 79th streets from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday for construction of express lane emergency stopping sites and repaving.
Similarly and for the same purpose, all southbound I-95 express lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 and one general-purpose lane between Northwest 60th and 79th streets will be closed from11 p.m. and 11 a.m. the next day.
Also on I-95, the northbound and southbound exits 2A to Biscayne Boulevard/Downtown Miami will be closed nightly through Sunday. Closures on Sunday will occur from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day, while closures on Friday and Saturday will occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the next day.
Meanwhile, workers building the future Brightline Miami-Orlando passenger train service will temporarily close several grade crossings in Miami. Among them: Northeast 27th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway, through Thursday at 6 p.m.; Northeast 29th Street and the Florida East Coast Railway through Thursday at 6 p.m. There will also be rail crossing closures at Northeast 36th Street from Saturday, at 8 p.m. through March 24 at 6 p.m.; Northeast 39th Street from Saturday at midnight through March 22 at 6 p.m.; and at Northeast 59th Street from March 16 at 7 a.m. through March 18 at 6 p.m.
On the Turnpike, workers building express lanes and widening the road will close northbound and southbound lanes nightly through Thursday between Southwest 216th Street and Eureka Drive; Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway; Killian Parkway and Sunset Drive; and at various locations between Sunset Drive and Bird Road. Closures generally begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next day.
On 874, the exist ramp to Southwest 152nd Street/Southwest 117th Avenue will close 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, also for work related to the Turnpike project.
On 836, there will be nightly closures through Thursday and Friday at various intersections between Northwest 27th and 87th avenues for ongoing roadwork.
And among nighttime lane and ramp closures related to express lane construction, workers will close all westbound and eastbound lane at 826 on West 60th Street in Hialeah through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
