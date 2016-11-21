Commutes to be hampered on I-75, State Roads 836 and 826, and Gratigny Parkway

Lane closures or restrictions in ongoing projects will hamper the commute on various expressways in Miami-Dade County, including Interstate 75, State Roads 836 and 826, as well as the Gratigny Parkway.
The westbound 836 exit ramp to southbound Northwest 87th Avenue will be closed for bridge superstructure installation nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The last closure will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday and end at 5 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, workers building express lanes will close all eastbound and westbound lanes Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning on West 60th Street under 826.
On I-75, one southbound lane will be closed between Northwest 138th Street and 826 for express lane construction from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following day. Similarly, for the same purpose, the 826 southbound exit ramp to NW 138th Street and the eastbound Gratigny Parkway will be closed from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next morning.
Also in connection to the 826 express lanes work, the southbound lane along West 20th Avenue in Hialeah between just south of West 39th Street and West 41st Street will be closed around the clock until Nov. 30. A long-term around-the-clock closure related to express lanes work will take place on the southbound lane of Northwest 77th Avenue on the east side of 826 between just south of Northwest 31st Street and Northwest 35th Terrace. The closure begins this week and continues until April 30, 2017.
A second long-term closure linked to 826 express lanes work will occur on the northbound lane of Northwest 77th Court, a frontage road on the west side of the Palmetto Expressway between Northwest 58th and 74th streets. It will be closed around the clock until mid-March 2017.
