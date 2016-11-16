Traffic

November 16, 2016 10:37 AM

A gory mass of pig parts stops traffic on a Florida highway

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

A gory mass of pig carcasses toppled from a truck and scattered on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday morning.

Oh, the mess. Oh, the smell. Oh, Florida.

The pig pileup happened on Interstate 75 near Sarasota.

Several carcasses fell from a truck that failed to safely secure the already dead livestock on I-75 north near Fruitville Road around 9 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

As of 10 a.m., one lane near mile marker 209 was closed, causing a traffic slowdown as crews worked to clean up — and hose down — the road because the “smell is so terrible,” tweeted Fox 13 News reporter Kim Kuizon. Kuizon said four carcasses fell onto the road, scattering body parts across the busy highway.

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

FDOT unveils plans to revamp I-95 express lanes

View more video

On Twitter


Traffic map

View traffic in your area

Editor's Choice Videos