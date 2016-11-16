A gory mass of pig parts stops traffic on a Florida highway

A gory mass of pig carcasses toppled from a truck and scattered on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday morning.
Oh, the mess. Oh, the smell. Oh, Florida.
The pig pileup happened on Interstate 75 near Sarasota.
Several carcasses fell from a truck that failed to safely secure the already dead livestock on I-75 north near Fruitville Road around 9 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
As of 10 a.m., one lane near mile marker 209 was closed, causing a traffic slowdown as crews worked to clean up — and hose down — the road because the “smell is so terrible,” tweeted Fox 13 News reporter Kim Kuizon. Kuizon said four carcasses fell onto the road, scattering body parts across the busy highway.
Troopers say the roadway will be hosed off because the smell is so terrible @FOX13News #Sarasota #Traffic— Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) November 16, 2016
Oh, #Florida! Lanes of I-75 in Sarasota blocked by a spill of pig parts. Yes, pig parts. pic.twitter.com/m5npnazj5u via @texassabo— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) November 16, 2016
There are literally pig guts all over i75 in my hometown for 3 exits #welcometoSarasota— James Michael (@Kenniffdotcom) November 16, 2016
