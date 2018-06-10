Florida cops deliver dresses made by a 99-year-old woman to orphans in Puerto Rico

99-year-old made dresses for orphans in Puerto Rico. Cops had something to do with it The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office delivered dresses to an orphanage in Puerto Rico, made by a 99-year-old woman from Clearwater, Florida and her Methodist Church ladies group. Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office delivered dresses to an orphanage in Puerto Rico, made by a 99-year-old woman from Clearwater, Florida and her Methodist Church ladies group. Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office