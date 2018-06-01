He told his son not to eat all the Cheez-Its. Violence ensued, cops say

A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday for hitting a child.
The reason for the violence? According to the St. John's Sheriff's Office, Kerry Knudsen struck the boy for "eating all the Cheez-Its and drinking all the tea."
The 58-year-old faces a charge of cruelty toward a child.
According to the SJSO arrest report, officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a residence.
Deputies say Knudsen, who appeared to be "highly intoxicated," told them he had gotten into an argument with his son because he told the child not to "eat all the Cheez-Its or drink all the tea," but that the command was disregarded. This made the father "upset."
In a rage, Knudsen allegedly struck the juvenile in the face with a closed fist; the child then admitted to pushing the adult against the wall, which caused a laceration to the man's head. The suspect was unable to explain his injuries as he was so drunk, read the report.
Knudsen was released Thursday after posting $2,500 bond, according to ActionNewsJax.
Comments