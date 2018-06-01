This Florida man keeps stealing trucks, cops say. And he's hard to miss.

He's got tattoos literally over his face and neck, so this suspect is a little hard to miss.
The Palatka Police Department in conjunction with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Hardister in Palatka, in northeast Florida, on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was charged in connection with the theft of a "full size Chevy truck" at Futch's Tractor Depot, according to a report from the PPD.
When Hardister was tracked down by cops, he was also in possession of another stolen vehicle out of Okeechobee.
He was booked into the Putnam County Jail and charged with burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, and held on a $7,000 bond.
This was not the Florida man's first encounter with law enforcement: According to Action News Jax, he's been arrested at least three times in the last two years on charges including grand theft auto and possession.
His various mugshots clearly show various, dark tattoos of such things as teeth, stars and tears all about his face.
