She didn't like her husband's tone of voice. So she shot him, deputies say

A Fernandina Beach man may wish he had used a different tone of voice when he asked his wife to do a Google search.
Or he may wish he had a different co-worker.
In any case, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in Florida's Fernandina Beach on Tuesday afternoon and found Tony Brown lying in a pool of blood on the floor from a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
A .38 caliber revolver was found in the couple's bedroom.
Deputies say the 58-year-old man's wife, Lawanda Brown, 57, told them she was working with her husband in the loft of their Amelia Island home where they share office space for their consulting business.
According to deputies, she told them her husband had asked her to do a Google search for a template for a project they were working on.
But apparently the way he asked her to do the search upset her.
"The suspect said she could hear a tone in her husband's voice that he was not happy with how she was searching. She said it was all a blur as the victim started walking out of the loft prior to being shot," deputies posted on Facebook and Twitter.
On Wednesday, Tony Brown was in critical condition.
Lawanda Brown was charged with attempted murder and is being held at Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on a $500,002 bail.
