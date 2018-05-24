In this Sept. 10, 2017, photo, waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami. Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows. The latest punishing hurricanes scored bullâ??s-eyes on two of the countryâ??s fastest growing regions: coastal Texas around Houston and resort areas of southwest Florida.
In this Sept. 10, 2017, photo, waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami. Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows. The latest punishing hurricanes scored bullâ??s-eyes on two of the countryâ??s fastest growing regions: coastal Texas around Houston and resort areas of southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Hurricane season is returning, and so is the tax break to prepare for it

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

May 24, 2018 02:49 PM

Although it feels like Florida just dealt with Hurricane Irma, it's time to think again about getting ready for the big one.

Next week, hurricane season starts anew — and so do the headaches of preparing for it.

But there's incentive to get ready.

From June 1 through 7, storm supplies are tax-free in Florida.

The tax-break includes flashlights, batteries. gas containers, radios, generators, tarps, reusable ice packs, tie-down kits and ground anchor systems.

Water is not on the list.

The tax-free period starts at 12:01 a.m. June 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 7.

Here is the list of all eligible items.

There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe. NOAA



