Hurricane season is returning, and so is the tax break to prepare for it

Although it feels like Florida just dealt with Hurricane Irma, it's time to think again about getting ready for the big one.
Next week, hurricane season starts anew — and so do the headaches of preparing for it.
But there's incentive to get ready.
From June 1 through 7, storm supplies are tax-free in Florida.
Read More
The tax-break includes flashlights, batteries. gas containers, radios, generators, tarps, reusable ice packs, tie-down kits and ground anchor systems.
Water is not on the list.
The tax-free period starts at 12:01 a.m. June 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 7.
Here is the list of all eligible items.
Comments