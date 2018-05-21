He went berserk on the roof at Wendy's. Something set him off inside, cops say

A St. Augustine Wendy's saw a lot of action around dinner time Saturday night.
Actually, the rooftop did.
Somehow a man managed to make his way from the fast-food joint up to the top of the property before causing quite a commotion.
At 8:46 p.m. the St. John County Sheriff's Office tweeted: "Deputies are on scene with a despondent individual at US-1 and SR 312. There is no threat to public safety, and we are working to reach this individual and get him the necessary help he needs. Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your understanding."
Witnesses told deputies that the fast-food patron got into an argument with someone at the restaurant, became irate, climbed up on the roof and began yelling at passersby.
According to First Coast News, the Wendy's was forced to close down amid the chaos.
About four hours later a rescue team was able to get the man safely down. But there were issues with the effort.
Video provided to the station shows the man, later identified as Timothy Weber, climbing down a ladder in his underwear.
It is unclear whether he was wearing only his underwear when he went up on the roof.
According to Action News Jax, the 31-year-old was arrested and charged with assault on an officer or firefighter and criminal mischief.
According to an arrest report, when a deputy initially climbed the ladder to make contact, Weber raised a large block of wood and threatened to hit the officer with it.
While the suspect was up there, deputies say he smashed several lights along the ledge. Total damage to the hamburger joint was estimated at $2,000.
