He didn't want a service dog on the plane. So he hit it — and a deaf, pregnant woman, too

So as the Frontier flight landed at Orlando International Airport on Friday, Timothy Manley, 59, who was traveling from Colorado Springs with his wife and son, first punched the service dog, Zariel.

The dog, a Great Dane, yelped, shook her head and hid under a seat, according to the Orlando Police Department, The Ledger reported.

The woman, Hazel Ramirez, 21, and her 30-year-old partner, Matthew Silvay, who is also deaf, tried to yell at Manley as best they could, police said.

Then, according to police, Manley got into Silvay's face and punched Ramirez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, in the stomach. He also allegedly touched the deaf couple's two children who were traveling with them, Fox 13 reported.

Silvay tackled Manley and held him down. A flight attendant had alerted police and as officers boarded the plane Manley allegedly told them, "It took you all long enough to get here," The Orlando Sentinel reported.

Manley said his wife Petrini, 56, complained of being allergic to dogs as the plane began its descent and taxi to the gate.





He told police the dog "took up more space than" than he "felt it deserved," the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Orlando police turned the case over to the FBI, which is now handling the investigation since it took place on an aircraft.

