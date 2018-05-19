He tried to kill a puppy three different ways. The fourth time was different

A Florida teenager is behind bars, accused of an unspeakable crime against an animal.
According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Roquan Willis was arrested Friday. The charge: torturing and eventually killing a 3-month-old puppy.
The sheriff's report says that investigators responded to a call Thursday about a mutilated dog in the woods in DeFuniak Springs in the Panhandle.
Law enforcement officers discovered the bloody, dead dog, with obvious head trauma, lying on a shower curtain on the ground.
The report says that Willis, 19, "was quickly identified as a suspect."
The teen later admitted to trying to poison the dog Wednesday night with chocolate and alcohol, deadly to dogs, police said. The following morning, Willis told cops he realized the puppy was still breathing.
On Thursday afternoon, the suspect admitted to smashing it in the head multiple times with a "ceramic sink."
The puppy still did not die.
Willis then told investigators he used a pellet gun to shoot it in the head eight times.
Amazingly, it still didn't go down.
What did eventually end the puppy's life: Willis admitted to suffocating the pet with a plastic bag. He then said he wrapped the dog in a shower curtain and threw it in the woods near his home.
The man was charged with four counts of felony aggravated cruelty. By Friday afternoon, he was still behind bars at the Walton County Jail.
