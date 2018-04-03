Teacher who hosted white supremacist podcast she called ‘satire’ resigns, report says

A Florida middle school teacher, who claimed the white supremacist podcast she hosted was satire, reportedly has submitted her resignation to the school district.
Citrus County School District assistant superintendent Mike Mullen e-mailed CNN Monday that Dayanna Volitich submitted her resignation, but it won’t be final until the school board approves it April 10.
The school system removed Volitich from the classroom on March 4 while investigating reports by AngryWhiteMen.org and then the more widely-read Huffington Post that Volitich hosted the “Unapologetic Podcast” under the name Tiana Dalichov. Both on the podcast and on Twitter as Dalichov, Volitich espoused racist beliefs and lauded authors and public figures with similar beliefs.
On the podcast excerpted on both AngryWhiteMen.org and the Huffington Post, she and guest Lena Lokteff, owner of white nationalist multimedia outlet “Red Ice,” talked about white nationalists getting into teaching positions to mold children’s minds: “That’s the future. So, if we can have more teachers in those positions, that would be great.”
The day after she was removed from the classroom, Volitich sent a statement to NBC News that read:
“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym ‘Tiana Dalichov’ on social media and the ‘Unapologetic Podcast,’ I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests.
“As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time.”
