More Videos

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida 17

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida

Pause
Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident 56

Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident

Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field 44

Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field

Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest 64

Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station 65

Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge 73

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road 9

Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 25

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Florida

Watch video of an 11-foot gator that takes a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 31, 2018 03:08 PM

An 11-foot alligator took a dip in a Sarasota family’s swimming pool, leading Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to exclaim in a Facebook post, “Just no.”

Trappers secured the thrashing reptile and removed the gator — which didn’t seem all too pleased giving up its evening swim, as seen on a video officers posted on social media.

The animal broke through a screened-in porch to enter the pool, homeowner Patricia Carver told WFLA. She told the station her husband woke up when he heard the loud noise.

He opened the curtain and saw the head of a gator and said, ‘Call 911, call 911!’” Carver told the station.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Follow @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida 17

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida

Pause
Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident 56

Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident

Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field 44

Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field

Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest 64

Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 30

Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station 65

Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge 73

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road 9

Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 25

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida

View More Video