Watch video of an 11-foot gator that takes a dip in a Florida family’s swimming pool

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 17 11-foot gator removed from swimming pool in Florida Pause 56 Baby flies from car window in Winter Haven accident 44 Large rattlesnake spotted in Jacksonville field 64 Black Lives Matters Manasota releases video taken during Sarasota arrest 30 Funeral for FIU student who died in pedestrian bridge collapse 205 Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 65 Man steals vehicle with baby inside, drops child off at gas station 73 Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge 9 Newly-built pedestrian bridge collapses over busy Miami road 25 Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released video on their twitter account showing the moment when a trapper removed an 11-foot gator from a swimming pool in Calusa Lakes in Osprey, Florida. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office