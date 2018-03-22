Carol Lynn Stone was charged with domestic battery by Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on March 21, 2018. She is accused of beating her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary.
Florida

Husband forgot their wedding anniversary. Wife gave him a bash he won’t soon forget.

By Howard Cohen

March 22, 2018 04:09 PM

Carol Stone might have expected an anniversary bash. At the very least, a “Happy anniversary, honey!” from her husband.

But when he forgot to acknowledge their wedding anniversary, Pasco County deputies say Stone bashed him — by smacking him multiple times in his head and face, leaving him marked with scratches, and pushing him to the ground.

Stone, 35, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Wednesday by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into Land O’ Lakes Detention Center in Central Florida and held on a $150 bond.

Ronnie William Alexander, 41, recorded the incident on his cellphone, Land O’ Lakes Patch reported, and showed the video of Stone allegedly hitting him to deputies. The couple have a 3-month-old son and it is unclear how long they have been married.

Stone told deputies she beat her husband because he forgot their anniversary, Fox 13 News reported.

