She gouged out her mother’s eyes and put them on a cardboard box, cops say

When Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home that a woman shared with her mother, they say they found a bloody body.
Then they saw the eyeballs sitting on a cardboard box.
“Both her eyes had been removed from their sockets,” according to the arrest report. “Several feet away from the victim was a cardboard box which had the victim’s eyes on top.”
Camille Balla, 32, is in Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.
The body – and the eyes —belonged to her mother, Francisca Monteiro-Balla, cops said.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the Royal Palm Beach residence on Friday in answering a call from a friend of Camille Balla. The friend told investigators that Balla called, frantically asking for help because she thought she might have killed her 55-year-old mother.
Along with the eyes on the box, there was glass on the floor, in large shards. Deputies thought those matched the cuts on the hands of Camille Balla, who they say had been screaming earlier, “I’m a murderer! I’m a murderer!”
Investigators also found several “handwritten notes were found in the garage, which contained religious-themed messages relating to clearing of the soul.”
One other piece of paper held what appeared to be marijuana. Balla had admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and wondered if it had been laced with Flakka or PCP.
She remains in jail after being denied bond on Monday.
