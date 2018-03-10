A massacre almost happened at a Florida school — parents found out a year later

A school shooting was avoided last year at a Florida high school after police found rifles, a pistol, homemade axes and machetes in a student’s bedroom, reports say.
Parents found out about the threat this week in a robo call. School officials told parents they didn’t disclose the threat because it was still under investigation.
According to the Associated Press, a student at Astronaut High School in Titusville threatened an art teacher. The school’s investigation ultimately cleared the student. But when the teacher mentioned the threat to her husband, he called police.
Florida Today reported that the police concluded that “an attack was going to be carried out.” Two 17-year-old male students were expelled and turned over to the juvenile justice system.
Inside one of their bedrooms were .22-caliber rifles, a .380 pistol, loaded magazines, homemade axes, knives and machetes as well as improvised gas masks and bulletproof vests.
The news outlet reported that the students also chatted about how to get more artillery and contemplated what day was best to commit the attack in order to “increase the number of casualties.”
“Through strong relationships between our teacher and students, as well as the Titusville PD, detectives acted promptly — which resulted in the arrest of two students who had allegedly conspired to harm our students,” the robocall said.
