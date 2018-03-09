He was a decorated deputy and veteran. He was arrested after cops saw his house.

Nick Worthy was so well regarded that he was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2016 by the Florida Sheriffs Association and Brevard County’s top deputy in 2015.
The former Army Ranger was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for serving in Afghanistan in 2010, with a V for valor in combat.
On Thursday, the Brevard County deputy was arrested and fired in disgrace.
In a press conference, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told media that cops responded to a neighbor’s call about gunfire and a woman’s screams at Worthy’s Rockledge home Wednesday evening. The responding officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the house, which the cop shared with his girlfriend, Rachel Trexler, and their 2-year-old daughter.
A search warrant was issued, and early Thursday morning, deputies were able to enter the home, and found it to be in an “absolutely disgusting” and “deplorable” state, with garbage, bullet holes and dog feces, as well as firearms, ammunition, and a small amount of drugs.
Evidence supporting the neighbors’ complaints, such as holes in the walls consistent with bullet holes, were located in the home, according to authorities.
“I can't tell you how absolutely disgusted I am over someone who worked for our agency that would live in those conditions and would certainly subject the child to those conditions,” said his former boss. “There are 1,500 members of this agency that get it done right every day, out protecting our community and representing our agency, and to have somebody do this is unacceptable to me, and quite frankly, unacceptable to our profession. It’s quite frankly unbelievable ... disgusting. There’s no other way to describe it.”
Worthy and Trexler were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia, according to Space Coast Daily. The two both posted $5,000 bond and were released from Brevard County Jail; the toddler is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the couple’s three dogs were taken by animal services.
“To have someone in this agency do this is unacceptable to me,” said Ivey of the Satellite Beach native. “I can’t explain why we are having this discussion.”
