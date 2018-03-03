Saturday morning on Shady Place: a naked woman with a gun, a dead man, a SWAT team

A Florida woman is in clothes and police custody after, witnesses say, she shot a man dead while naked then pointed the gun at others with, “Who wants it next?”
Nobody did. She went back into her apartment.
That’s the witness and police account of Saturday morning’s neighborly dust-up at 201 Shady Place, as summarized by Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri on video to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Neither the suspect’s identity nor that of the dead man have been released.
Capri said, around 11:30 a.m., “According to witnesses, the suspect came out of Apartment 2 — female, naked, no clothes — came out with a firearm, confronted our victim and fired a shot at point blank range. Of course, he fell down.”
Never miss a local story.
When asked about women who came out of the building as police arrived, Capri said, “I think those women might’ve been neighbors she threatened. Once our victim was shot, she pointed the gun at the other witnesses there and said, ‘Who wants it next?’ Of course, they backed off. She ran back into her apartment and barricaded herself in the home.”
Capri said police couldn’t get to the dead 46-year-old man “because we didn’t know if she was going to shoot at us.” But she surrendered to the SWAT team without further incident.
Daytona Beach Police is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning just before 11:30 at 201 Shady Place. The incident was sparked by a dispute among neighbors. There is one deceased male; a female suspect has been arrested.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) March 3, 2018
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments