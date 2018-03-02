These 3 Florida cities are spring break faves. But will it stay that way post-Parkland?

Spring break: A rite of passage.
The school-issued vacation time is no longer just a week out of the classroom, but has morphed into a season of partying in paradise and getting drunk hundreds of miles away from parents.
But where do American college students prefer to live it up? Where do they flock to?
To find out, Project Know — an addiction educational research organization — turned to Instagram, tracking more than 800,000 posts tagged #springbreak.
Some of their findings?
▪ Miami is the most popular spring break city in America. There were more than than 15,300 posts during spring break 2017, according to the research.
▪ Three of the top 10 destination cities were in Florida.
After Miami, Orlando was No. 3 and Fort Lauderdale was No. 10.
Whether Florida will stay high in the rankings this year is unclear. Last week, Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg took to social media, asking spring breakers to boycott the Sunshine State until state legislators enact stricter gun laws after a 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shot and killed 17 students and educators on Feb. 14.
Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter, used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle as he walked into the school and began shooting. He bought the gun legally in Florida, as the state’s gun laws allow people 18 and over to buy military-style weapons such as the AR-15.
Hogg’s post calling for the boycott has been shared more than 170,000 times.
Let's make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed. These politions won't listen to us so maybe the'll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 24, 2018
▪ Florida spring breakers love beer. About 38 percent of alcohol consumed and shared on social media was beer. Those who preferred cocktails opted for mojitos, margaritas and piña coladas.
▪ About 1 in 10 spring breakers in Fort Lauderdale included a drinking-related word in their captions.
