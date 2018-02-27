Florida woman pays water bill with 49,000 pennies in ‘peaceful protest’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:36 Palm Beach police train for active school shooter scenarios Pause 0:47 Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 0:46 #RallyinTally protesters march on Florida Capitol demanding gun reform 1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:44 Heat players talk about wearing patches for Stoneman Douglas victims 2:00 Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting 0:46 Florida woman going 121 mph when she killed family, cops say 0:20 West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence 2:23 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 1:26 Alligator removed from under truck on Land O' Lakes driveway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way. Dana McCool via Storyful

