One minute he was riding in an RV. The next, he was sucked out through a hole

By Madeleine Marr And mmarr@miamiherald.com

February 26, 2018 01:02 PM

In a split second, Keith Hertik went from being a passenger to being sucked out of a hole in the floor of a recreational vehicle early Sunday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Hertik, 52, was sitting behind driver Joseph Rapoza, 31 in the 1994 Ford RV going south on Interstate 75 northeast of Tampa, when Rapoza rammed into a guard rail on its left side at mile marker 325 in Wildwood.

As an FHP evidence photo shows, the impact ripped a gash in the trailer’s side and floor. The vehicle was still moving after the crash, and the passenger was sucked out through the gash. He ended up on the road.

The New York man was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital, where he later died, according to the FHP report.

Rapoza, of Bradenton, was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers added.

