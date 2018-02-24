Son charged with stabbing mom to death in her hospital room told cops she ‘was a bad influence’

A 22-year-old Florida man said his mother “was a bad influence” on him. So he sneaked into her hospital room and stabbed her to death.
Alexander Sparks, who lives in Tallahassee, was arrested Friday night and charged with premeditated murder by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
Liese Sparks, 57, was a patient at Capital Regional Medical Center on Friday. According to the police report, her son was accused of snagging a surgical mask and gloves out of a supply cabinet at a nurses’ station. Cops say that Sparks put on the gloves and mask and went into his mother’s room on the hospital’s fourth floor at about 10 p.m.
Alexander Sparks was in her room for several minutes until nurses were alerted by the sound of her heart monitor beeping. A nurse “immediately” went to check on Liese Sparks and retreated from the room. A few seconds later, Alexander Sparks walked out of his mother’s room, clutching a knife, the report said.
He placed the knife on a nurse’s desk in the hallway. As he continued down the hall, he was met at the elevator by a Leon County deputy who happened to be working in an off-duty capacity at the hospital, according to the report.
Liese Sparks was dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, the report said.
Leon County Sheriff’s Lt. Grady Jordan told The Tallahassee Democrat that Sparks brought the knife to the hospital, and said Sparks told detectives his mother was a bad influence on him.
Liese Sparks was disabled and homebound, and had lived alone with her son since moving to Tallahassee in 1994.
In December 2016, she started a GoFundMe page to raise $1,200 for moving expenses. The campaign raised $1,080 from 17 people in 14 months.
“I am a disabled/homebound mother of a wonderful son who just found out I have to move,” she wrote.
“12 years ago my 8 year old son and I moved to Tallahassee in order to be closer to his grandparents. My mother had died the year before and I had little to no family to turn to for help. I was in horrible health and it was becoming increasingly difficult for me to walk,” Liese Sparks wrote.
According to her GoFundMe post, Alexander Sparks’ father and grandparents died.
“My son has managed to graduate high school, learned to play several different instruments, stay out of trouble and work a part time job. All at the same time he is responsible for taking care of all of our normal everyday chores such as cleaning and cooking,” Liese Sparks wrote.
“In addition he has also become my caretaker as I am unable to walk. I have always told my son that even though we may not have lots of material goods are lives were filled with the most important thing of all...Love.”
Alexander Sparks, whose report lists no previous arrests, is being held without bond at the Leon County Detention Facility.
