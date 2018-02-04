A confident robber went after a 7-Eleven clerk. Then came a humiliating end

A man attempted to rob a Florida 7-Eleven armed with the often intimidating elements of surprise and bravado. He left with only his clothes and humiliation after running into a clerk with cool, muscle and wrestling skill.
The surveillance video from Thursday released by Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows a man in a white T-shirt, beige pants and a green bandana, strutting into the Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven, hopping the counter and proceeding to buffalo his way to the register.
But in brushing aside the clerk, the thug put the clerk behind him. The clerk took advantage of this positioning by grabbing the robber’s arms, then his torso, then getting him in a choke hold, bouncing him around the area behind the counter in the process. After about nine seconds of choke hold, the clerk’s pants were putting up a better fight to stay up than the robber.
Upon release, the robber scampered out the door while the clerk hitched up his pants.
The clerk suffered minor injuries, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. No word on any injuries, physical or psychological, suffered by the 5-foot-8 robber.
Anyone with information on the beaten down attempted robber can call Crime Stoppers 800-780-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers website. Callers will stay anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.
