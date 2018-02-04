A confident robber went after a 7-Eleven clerk. Then came a humiliating end

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:03 Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body Pause 0:42 Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 5:01 Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 0:46 50 people jump off Florida casino shuttle boat after fire 1:08 Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content) 1:13 Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 0:18 Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills 0:44 Florida Keys discards unclaimed boats as part of massive Irma cleanup 3:26 SpaceX sends secret 'Zuma' spacecraft into orbit aboard Falcon 9 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A 7_Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robbe rin a choke hold before the robber scampered away.

A 7_Eleven store clerk in Lee County fights back after being robbed. The Lehigh Acres store clerk put the robbe rin a choke hold before the robber scampered away.