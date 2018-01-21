She parked and went inside Publix for poop deodorizer. Left the baby, took the meth.

A Florida mother’s trip to Publix for spray to cover the smell of poop ended in a trip to jail on child endangerment and drug charges.
Vero Beach’s Sarah Wilmoth, 30, posted $6,500 bond two days after her Jan. 13 arrest in the parking lot of a Vero Beach Publix. But Indian River Sheriff’s Office deputies wouldn’t have been had an alert couple not noticed the baby boy in Wilmoth’s 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.
According to Wilmoth’s arrest report, the couple noticed the baby alone in his car seat when they parked next to the SUV that afternoon. They noticed the baby again when they returned 45 minutes later, still alone in his car seat, but the infant now “seemed to be crying hysterically.”
The couple called the sheriff’s office, whose deputies called EMS while breaking into the car to see to the baby boy. EMS medically cleared the child while a license plate search turned up Wilmoth’s name. Publix management paged Wilmoth to the customer service counter for the deputies, which put her under arrest for leaving a child unattended in a vehicle for more than 15 minutes.
Upon seeing EMS tending to her son, the report says Wilmoth screamed, “Oh, my God! That’s my son!” and explained, “My cousin was in the car with my baby and I don’t know where he ran off to and why he would leave my son alone.”
The report says Wilmoth quickly gave up on that lie and said she left the infant in the car because he was sleeping. Being under arrest, Wilmoth was searched. That turned up a “small clear, plastic baggy containing a clear rocky substance and a crack pipe with residual material within...”
Wilmoth admitted that it was methamphetamine laced with cocaine. A more thorough search of Wilmoth found, in her bra: facial cream, clear nail polish, Opi Pinking of You pink nail polish, and Poo Pourri Before-You-Go spray, sort of a Chanel No. 5 for waste disposal No. 2.
That added shoplifting and meth possession onto child endangerment charges.
