50 people forced to jump ship after casino shuttle boat catches fire

Dozens of people on a casino shuttle boat were forced to jump overboard and swim to shore after the watercraft caught on fire off the Florida coast, according to various news reports.
About 50 passengers on board the SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle boat were in the Port Richey canal — about 26 miles northwest of Tampa’s bay — when a fire broke out at around 4:17 p.m., reported Fox13.
“All passengers were able to make it to shore where EMS treated them,” Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kevin Doll told BNO News. Doll did not release any details about possible injuries.
January 14, 2018
It’s still unclear what started the fire, which obliterated most of the shuttle boat. The boat is used to take passengers to and from the SunCruz Port Richey Casino boat.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office patrol, marine and air units responded to the scene in addition to New Port Richey police, Port Richey police, Florida wildlife officers and the Coast Guard, according to Patch.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments