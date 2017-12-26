Richard Hessic, 31, was charged with misdemeanor battery in a dispute over a chocolate chip cookie, Port St. Lucie police said.
Florida

Someone ate his last cookie, so he punched his girlfriend in the shower, cops say

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 26, 2017 04:23 PM

No one messes with Richard Hessic’s cookies.

Hessic, 31, was charged with misdemeanor battery for punching his girlfriend while she was in the shower, according to a Port St. Lucie police report.

Hessic was upset that someone ate the last chocolate chip cookie in the house, WPEC CBS12 reported. More than that, Hessic, who works as a butcher, felt his girlfriend of three years wasn’t taking him seriously when he confronted her about the purloined cookie on Dec. 14, police say.

The woman told police they started to argue, After telling Hessic to leave the house, she said, she joked that she would “review the surveillance camera” to see who ate the last cookie — which, she said, she had bought. She said she didn’t want to argue about something so petty, so said she would buy more cookies.

She then turned away to take a shower, but Hessic followed her, police said. He felt that she was blowing him off so, police said, he ripped down the shower curtain and punched her in the left side of her face, the Smoking Gun reported.

According to the police report, which did not name the woman, Hessic left the house and was met by police in the driveway.

A hearing has been set for Thursday.

