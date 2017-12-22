Andrew Spark
Attorney took photos of himself having sex with inmate at a second jail, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 08:40 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 09:11 AM

A Tampa attorney already under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct with female inmates in one Florida county jail is again under scrutiny.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a warrant has been issued for Tampa attorney Andrew Spark, 54, after investigators say he met with a female inmate in jail and used a tablet to take pictures of himself having sex with the inmate. Spark is wanted on charges of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility and solicitation for prostitution.

Jail phone call records show Spark and the inmate spoke for more than five minutes on Oct. 12 when they discussed Spark putting $10 into the inmate’s account and when would be the best time to meet so they would not be seen. Jail records showed Spark deposited the money and came to visit the inmate under the guise of official attorney business the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spark met with the woman in a secure, un-monitored, attorney-client privilege visitation room around 6:25 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Falkenberg Road Jail, where he took photos of her performing sexual favors, according to the sheriff’s office.

The photos were found later as part of an already ongoing investigation into Spark regarding similar accusations involving an inmate at the Pinellas County jail.

  • Lawyer paid jail inmates for sex, sheriff says

    Attorney Andrew Spark of Tampa is accused of exposing himself and soliciting sexual favors from a Pinellas County Jail female inmate.

Lawyer paid jail inmates for sex, sheriff says

Attorney Andrew Spark of Tampa is accused of exposing himself and soliciting sexual favors from a Pinellas County Jail female inmate.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via YouTube

Investigators in Pinellas County caught Spark exposing himself to an inmate after investigators learned he was meeting female inmates who were not his clients at the Pinellas County jail and filming sexual acts with them. He was arrested on Sunday on charges of soliciting for prostitution, exposure of sexual organs and possession of contraband in a county detention facility. He was also arrested for bringing his personal iPad to the jail without advanced notice or consent. He bonded out of jail that night.

Officials said he met with one female inmate at least six times in the Pinellas County jail between June and December.

In both the Pinellas and Hillsborough investigations, officials believe Spark did not represent any of the inmates involved in the incidents in court proceedings.

Investigators said it’s unclear how many victims there are, but Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there is potential for more across several other jails in Tampa Bay and central Florida.

The investigations are ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information on Spark’s whereabouts can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

