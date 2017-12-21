She used an officer’s arm to make herself happy after being arrested, police say

A Florida woman pleasured herself on a police officer’s arm after a bus stop encounter that involved simulated sex acts, an officer said.
Between the sex acts, the woman repeated racial slurs, according to another officer.
Clearwater’s Nicole Shankster’s sex act on Pinellas Park Officer Ashley Mehler’s arm ended with charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.
The disorderly conduct, as described by Pinellas Park Officer Cynthia Martin on the arrest report: the five-nine, 120-pound Shankster swigging Skol vodka and simulating sex acts at a 49th Street bus shelter in view of rush-hour traffic.
“The defendant continued to verbally and physically simulate masturbation once taken into custody and was repeatedly calling a black officer ‘N-----’ while she was escorted to the marked police vehicle,” the report states.
Once taken to St. Petersburg General Hospital for treatment, things got real, Officer Mehler wrote.
“The defendant did intentionally sexually satisfy herself on my left arm and lick my right arm while I was restraining her from masturbating while in police custody.”
Shankster, 34, remains in Pinellas County Jail on $5,100 bond.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
