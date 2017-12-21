Miami Herald file
Miami Herald file

Florida

She used an officer’s arm to make herself happy after being arrested, police say

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 01:29 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:35 PM

A Florida woman pleasured herself on a police officer’s arm after a bus stop encounter that involved simulated sex acts, an officer said.

Between the sex acts, the woman repeated racial slurs, according to another officer.

Clearwater’s Nicole Shankster’s sex act on Pinellas Park Officer Ashley Mehler’s arm ended with charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The disorderly conduct, as described by Pinellas Park Officer Cynthia Martin on the arrest report: the five-nine, 120-pound Shankster swigging Skol vodka and simulating sex acts at a 49th Street bus shelter in view of rush-hour traffic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The defendant continued to verbally and physically simulate masturbation once taken into custody and was repeatedly calling a black officer ‘N-----’ while she was escorted to the marked police vehicle,” the report states.

Once taken to St. Petersburg General Hospital for treatment, things got real, Officer Mehler wrote.

“The defendant did intentionally sexually satisfy herself on my left arm and lick my right arm while I was restraining her from masturbating while in police custody.”

Shankster, 34, remains in Pinellas County Jail on $5,100 bond.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

    The Animal Recovery Mission released video of an undercover investigation conducted at Davie Dairy. The investigation uncovered the abuse of dairy cows by the farm located in Okeechobee, Florida. Southeast Milk (SMI) said in a statement that this farm, as well as three others, are under investigation and have organized mandatory training sessions for all its members.

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley 1:42

State trooper revives woman on Alligator Alley
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video