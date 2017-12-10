WWE wrestler puts his wrestler wife in a headlock, cops say. Then she made her own move

Pro wrestler Richard Swann was arrested and charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment in Gainesville late Saturday night, according to an arrest report.
The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) cruiserweight champion was booked into the Alachua County Jail by Gainesville police early Sunday morning, jail records show.
Swann’s wife, Vannarah Riggs, a pro wrestler who goes by Su Yung, had just finished an appearance at Gainesville country nightclub Eight Seconds when the two began arguing in a car. The reason? Swann, 26, had criticized his wife’s performance, police say.
Swann stopped in the middle of traffic and Riggs “jumped out,” the report said. Swann yelled at Riggs, telling her to get back in the car but Riggs refused and walked away.
That’s when Swann grabbed Riggs, 28, by the arm and put his arm around her neck, police said.
“He placed her in a headlock and dragged her back to their vehicle,” the report said. Riggs screamed and Swann pushed her into the car, police said.
One witness told officials Riggs was seen “beating on the window screaming for help.” Another witness told investigators Riggs jumped out of the moving car and ran away, adding that Swann also jumped out of the moving vehicle and chased her.
The car continued to roll until it crashed into a telephone pole, the report said.
Riggs told police she was afraid the argument would “turn into physical violence” because Swann has a “temper.”
Swann denied Riggs’ allegations, telling police he never touched her, and that he needed her to come with him in the car because she had a GPS on her phone. Before getting married nine months ago, the Orlando couple had been together for about five years, police said.
BREAKING NEWS: WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest. https://t.co/7GBJIu3Tyu— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2017
WWE announced Sunday that Swann has been suspended indefinitely.
“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest,” the company said in a statement.
