This Uber passenger picked the wrong driver to take him to buy drugs

It’s not often a driver will ask to be pulled over by police.
But for this Vero Beach Uber driver, his passenger wasn’t the typical fare.
On Thursday night, the unidentified driver picked up Maximillian Nadolny at a bar. Soon after, he asked the driver to stop at a 7-Eleven that was along the way.
At the 7-Eleven, the driver saw the 33-year-old passenger engage in a drug transaction with an individual in the convenience store’s parking lot.
That’s when he called the Vero Beach police.
The Uber driver told the dispatcher that he wanted cops to pull him over since he believed that there were drugs in his car.
They obliged.
At the traffic stop, the officers asked the driver to step out of his car. While he did that, he told cops that he saw Nadolny take something out of his right front pocket and throw it out the window, the Vero Beach Sebastian Daily reported.
Police found a clear plastic baggie with a white rock inside that tested positive for cocaine.
Nadolny told officers that the drugs were not his, and that he had simply tossed a cigarette butt out of the car during the traffic stop. But the driver refuted that and told police that his passenger wasn’t smoking in his car.
Officers arrested Nadolny just after midnight and charged him with felony possession of cocaine, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s report.
Nadolny was booked into Indian River County Jail and released Friday on $5,000 bond. He has a court date Jan. 3.
