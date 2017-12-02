Maximillian Nadolny, 33, was charged by Vero Beach police with possession of cocaine.
Maximillian Nadolny, 33, was charged by Vero Beach police with possession of cocaine. Indian River County Sheriff’s Department
Maximillian Nadolny, 33, was charged by Vero Beach police with possession of cocaine. Indian River County Sheriff’s Department

Florida

This Uber passenger picked the wrong driver to take him to buy drugs

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

December 02, 2017 11:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It’s not often a driver will ask to be pulled over by police.

But for this Vero Beach Uber driver, his passenger wasn’t the typical fare.

On Thursday night, the unidentified driver picked up Maximillian Nadolny at a bar. Soon after, he asked the driver to stop at a 7-Eleven that was along the way.

At the 7-Eleven, the driver saw the 33-year-old passenger engage in a drug transaction with an individual in the convenience store’s parking lot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s when he called the Vero Beach police.

The Uber driver told the dispatcher that he wanted cops to pull him over since he believed that there were drugs in his car.

They obliged.

At the traffic stop, the officers asked the driver to step out of his car. While he did that, he told cops that he saw Nadolny take something out of his right front pocket and throw it out the window, the Vero Beach Sebastian Daily reported.

Police found a clear plastic baggie with a white rock inside that tested positive for cocaine.

Nadolny told officers that the drugs were not his, and that he had simply tossed a cigarette butt out of the car during the traffic stop. But the driver refuted that and told police that his passenger wasn’t smoking in his car.

Officers arrested Nadolny just after midnight and charged him with felony possession of cocaine, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s report.

Nadolny was booked into Indian River County Jail and released Friday on $5,000 bond. He has a court date Jan. 3.

Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help

    Randall Jordan-Aparo, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Institution in Florida, was gassed to death in 2010 after cursing a nurse, who refused to take him to the hospital. Jordan-Aparo had a documented blood disorder.

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help 0:39

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help
FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues 1:42

FBI goes door-to-door as search for Tampa serial killer continues
Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser 1:04

Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser

View More Video