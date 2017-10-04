A Disney park worker made his own kiddie sex dolls and then had ‘relations,’ cops say

A huge sting called Operation Guardians of Innocence in Polk County netted 12 arrests last month, reported The Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Disney employees were taken into custody during the undercover child pornography investigation.
“This operation focused on ending the promotion, possession, and distribution of child pornography,” according a news release from the Polk’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Cops say Miguel Ruiz, who has worked as an attractions attendant at Disney World for 15 years, downloaded and viewed files containing children between the ages of 4 and 9 years old. After detectives seized computer equipment from his Davenport home, Ruiz admitted that it was illegal to view the files and tried to delete them unsuccessfully.
Ruiz, a Disney attractions attendant who was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography, also made sex dolls that resemble kids.
“He has relations with this doll,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Tuesday news conference. “All kinds of relations: verbal relations, sexual relations, perverted relations.”
Holding up a picture of a doll, Judd said of the 41-year-old who was taken into custody without incident. “He actually put this together for us. The guy is a nut.”
Fellow Disney employee Kyle Ghita, another Disney employee who lives in Davenport, was taken into custody and charged with 61 counts of possession of child pornography. Deputies said Ghita worked as a bus driver at Disney for three years.
Detectives reportedly goy a tip that Ghita, 28, uploaded child pornography files depicting children between the ages of 2 and 7.
No dolls, though.
“There is nothing that I can say that adequately expresses my disgust for these human beings, if you want to call them that,” Judd said.
Two men remain at large, reports WFTV.
