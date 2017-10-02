Las Vegas shooting suspect spent two years in Florida

Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock owned a home for two years in Melbourne, a one-hour drive from his niece and brother in Central Florida.

The former accountant and Lockheed internal auditor had been managing an apartment complex in Mesquite, Texas, before buying a brand new 1,773-foot stucco house in Lennar’s Heritage Isle development in May, 2013 for $246,000. His younger brother, Eric Paddock, and Eric’s daughter, Nicole Paddock, live in Orlando.

Eric told The Orlando Sentinel he has spoken with Las Vegas police and “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

How much time Stephen Paddock spent at the Melbourne house is unclear — he also owned a place in Reno, Nevada — but no other resident is listed for the home beyond Paddock and the couple to whom he sold the house in May, 2015. He sold it for $235,000, $11,000 less than his purchase price.

Paddock’s suspected of committing the largest mass shooting in United States history.