The semi truck that crashed and went up in flames early Friday morning was carrying a load of pumpkins that were burned and spilled into the roadway.
The semi truck that crashed and went up in flames early Friday morning was carrying a load of pumpkins that were burned and spilled into the roadway. Florida Highway Patrol
The semi truck that crashed and went up in flames early Friday morning was carrying a load of pumpkins that were burned and spilled into the roadway. Florida Highway Patrol

Florida

Semi truck full of pumpkins explodes on a Florida interstate

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 22, 2017 10:34 AM

Pasco County, Fla.

A portion of Interstate 75 in Pasco County is blocked Friday morning after a semi truck exploded, according to Bay News 9.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, the semi truck struck a guard rail on southbound I-75 near State Road 52 in San Antonio and exploded, sparking a fire, according to Bay News 9. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

The semi truck was carrying a load pumpkins, which burned and spilled into the road.

The 44-year-old woman driving the semi truck was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was rerouted for hours, forced to exit the interstate and re-enter on the other side of State Road 52.

The tractor trailer was traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 when it went into the gore near the exit of State Road 52 and struck the crash attenuator, according to FHP.

The semi traveled several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the outside lane of the interstate and bursting into flames, according to FHP. The driver was able to escape unharmed.

Extensive repairs will need to be done to the roadway, so officials will continue to divert traffic around the crash site via the adjacent construction area, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FPL to Floridians without power: Remain patient

FPL to Floridians without power: Remain patient 1:57

FPL to Floridians without power: Remain patient
Deer rescued from pond 0:53

Deer rescued from pond
Deer rescued from Florida country club pond 0:53

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

View More Video