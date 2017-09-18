Gas prices hit a three-year high in Florida

Two weeks after Hurricane Irma spiked demand for gasoline in Florida, gas prices have hit a three-year high in Florida, according to AAA.
The average price of regular unleaded statewide hit a high $2.73 per gallon on Sept 14, surpassing the previous three-year high in December 2014. On Sunday, Sept. 17, it had dipped to $2.71 per gallon.
The current average in the Miami area is about $2.75 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.com.
The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.80) and Fort Lauderdale ($2.74).
The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Pensacola ($2.63), Tallahassee ($2.65), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.69), according to AAA.
