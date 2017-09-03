Amber Alert ended for 11-year-old girl, found with felon relative, cops say

The Amber Alert issued Sunday for 11-year-old Makayla Fisher of Apopka ended before noon when, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, the girl was found with her step-grandfather.
That relative, 50-year-old Darrell Mills of Apopka, will be charged with kidnapping, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Florida prison records say Mills did seven prison stints over the last 28 years for various forms of grand theft auto and fleeing law enforcement.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s alert said Makayla was last seen wearing a multicolored tank top nightgown in the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka, where Mills lives.
AMBER ALERT CANCELLED! 11 yr old girl found. Step grandfather arrested. Citizen flagged down deputy. #grateful pic.twitter.com/Dftd76oUg6— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 3, 2017
