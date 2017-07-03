Florida man shoots himself in the penis. And might have a bigger problem

A Jacksonville man reportedly sat on his gun and shot his penis. That might not be the worse part of his summer.
Cedrick Jelks pleaded guilty in 2004 to cocaine possession, according to court records. He got five days in the county jail, time served, and paid $438. That guilty plea made Jelks a convicted felon.
So, a gun on the front seat of Jelks’ car that he could sit on — and consequently shoot himself in the penis with — might put him in jail. If prosecuted for possession of a firearm, Jelks faces a minimum three-year prison sentence.
According to Jacksonville's WJXT Channel 4, Jelks’ girlfriend told police the 38-year-old had been outside in his Nissan Altima before hustling into the home they shared and heading for the bathroom. Once she learned he’d been shot in the penis, she got him to a hospital. Police spoke to her there.
