Sandy Hook denier changes her mind — about her plea in her criminal case

A Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist accused of making death threats to the father of a child killed in the mass shooting will change her plea to guilty in federal court, court documents say.
Lucy Richards, 57, pleaded not guilty to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat to injure Lenny Pozner, who now lives in Palm Beach County. But, Tuesday, the defense filed a notice of change of plea and sentencing hearing, both of which will be March 29 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of the United States in Fort Lauderdale.
“I’m glad it’s not dragging out,” Pozner said when reached Wednesday by the Miami Herald.
Pozner’s 6-year-old son Noah, 19 other children and six adults were gunned down in December 2012 at Newtown, Conn.’s Sandy Hook Elementary School. The indictment accused Richards of calling Pozner with four death threats on Jan. 10, 2016:
“You gonna die, death is going to come to you real soon.”
“Death is coming to you real soon and there is nothing you can do about it.”
“Look behind you, death is coming to you real soon.”
”LOOK BEHIND YOU, IT’S DEATH.”
Richards included herself among those who believe there was no Sandy Hook tragedy, just a grand hoax orchestrated by gun control advocates to whip up an emotional storm supporting greater gun regulation. Such deniers have harrassed parents of Sandy Hook victims, especially online, with accusations that their children either didn’t die that day.
