Pet alligator to stay home with his human mom

It’s the ending to a perfect Christmas story that can only happen in Florida.

Rambo the alligator will get to stay home with his human mom after a months-long battle with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to ABC Action News.

In March, Lakeland resident Mary Thorn, owner of Rambo, was concerned that FWC officials would make her give up the six-foot-long reptile that she’s had for almost 10 years because he needed to be on 2.5 acres of land. Thorn told the Orlando Sentinel that Rambo has a sensitivity to light because he grew up in a dark tank with other alligators before she got him.

The trained 15-year-old gator rides on the back of a motorcycle, wears clothes and has his own room, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The FWC ruling this month came with a stipulation: Rambo is no longer allowed to be shown off in public, like in conservation classes and charity events.

“He’s family. I love him like my family,” Thorn told ABC Action News, as Rambo sat patiently dressed in a Santa hat and camouflage glasses. “All my kids are grown so all I have are my animals.”

