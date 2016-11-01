She washed her brother’s pants. Then deputies say he pointed a gun at her

Washing your brother’s clothes generally earns a ‘thank you’, but for one Florida woman, her thanks was a gun pointed at her, deputies said.
The siblings live together in Clay County, and Action News Jax reported that the argument began Thursday when the 19-year-old woman washed her brother’s pants — with Ecstasy still in the pocket.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Burns, 21, after they said he pointed his gun at his younger sister and fired a few rounds into the ground outside. The self-proclaimed “Family” man (at least, according to his neck tattoo) was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
When deputies arrived, they found furniture thrown and broken, according to the TV station. Authorities believe drugs played a part in the fight. The sister told deputies she was afraid her brother was going to fatally shoot her.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
