Now a jury must unanimously agree on the death penalty in Florida, Supreme Court rules

The Florida Supreme Court on Friday threw out Florida’s death penalty sentencing scheme, ordering Gov. Rick Scott and the Legislature to try again to rewrite the law and to require that all death sentences be determined by a unanimous jury.
“We conclude that the Sixth Amendment right to a trial by jury mandates that under Florida’s capital sentencing scheme, the jury — not the judge — must be the finder of every fact, and thus every element, necessary for the imposition of the death penalty,” the court wrote in a 5-2 ruling. Justices Charles Canady and Ricky Polston dissented, saying the court did not have the authority to reject the law.
The court’s decision was in response to a January ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court which invalidated the state’s death penalty law that allowed a judge to overrule a jury verdict and impose a death sentence. The court said that in that case, known as Hurst v. Florida, that Florida’s system was a violation of a defendant’s right to a jury trial.
Florida lawmakers responded by rewriting the state law, replacing the judge’s override and requiring a 10-12 vote of a jury to send someone to death. The law required that juries in future capital cases must agree unanimously and in writing on the aggravating factors before imposing a death sentence.
The state then argued in court that the Hurst case did not require a unanimous jury conclusion. The court rejected the state’s argument, concluding that “the imposition of a death sentence in Florida has in the past required, and continues to require, additional fact finding that now must be conducted by the jury.”
Because elements of the crime must be reviewed and judged by a unanimous jury in Florida, so must the sentencing.
“...All these findings necessary for the jury to essentially convict a defendant of capital murder — thus allowing imposition of the death penalty — are also elements that must be found unanimously by the jury,’’ the court held. “Thus, we hold that in addition to unanimously finding the existence of any aggravating factor, the jury must also unanimously find that the aggravating factors are sufficient for the imposition of death and unanimously find that the aggravating factors outweigh the mitigation before a sentence of death may be considered by the judge.”
The court ruled that a new sentencing trial must be conducted for Timothy Lee Hurst, convicted of the 1998 murder of Cynthia Lee Harrison, a co-worker at a restaurant in Escambia County. He was sentenced to death in 2000 and had not exhausted his appeals through the court system. The Florida Supreme Court ordered Hurst resentenced and, in 2012, a second jury recommended a death sentence by a 7-to-5 vote in 2012. The judge then independently considered the evidence and concluded that Hurst should be executed.
In the opinion written for the federal court by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court concluded: "The Sixth Amendment requires a jury, not a judge, to find each fact necessary to impose a sentence of death. A jury’s mere recommendation is not enough."
Capital punishment in Florida has been on hold since the ruling was issued on Jan. 12. Only a handful of cases are expected to be impacted by the Hurst ruling, said Howard Simon, executive director of the ACLU of Florida, which joined in the case.
Florida has about 400 inmates on death row and Scott earlier this year indefinitely delayed executions of inmates Michael Lambrix and Mark Asay. An appeal in Lambrix’s case asks the court to decide whether the Hurst decision requires the state to conduct new sentencing trials, commute sentences to life or allow the inmates to be executed if they were sentenced by non-unanimous juries.
“It now becomes a moral issue,’’ Simon said. “If someone was sentenced to death by less than an unanimous it is unconscionable to put them to death now without a unanimous verdict.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office has said that as many as 43 Death Row inmates could get life sentences without parole or new sentencing hearings as a result of the Hurst decision. Those 43 inmates are those who are entitled to automatic post-Hurst reviews of their cases under the state Constitution. Of those cases currently before the court, Bondi’s office argued, death sentences should be carried out.
“This is what we have been warning the Legislature about for years,’’ Simon said. “The Legislature can complain all they want about the court’s running the government, but when the legislature ignores the warnings from the court, they should not be surprised by this ruling.”
Terry Lenamon, a Miami defense attorney who specializes in death penalty cases, hailed the opinion.
“It is a historic decision that will change not only the face of the death penalty litigation in Florida but have a wide reaching impact on past, present and future Of the death penalty,” said Lenamon, who runs a nonprofit group called the Florida Capital Resource Center.
Staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.
