Amid reports of rapes, beatings, cover-ups, grand jury to probe juvenile justice abuses

Dark secrets of Florida's juvenile justice system : A Miami Herald investigation A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." A look at the "fight club" culture inside Florida's juvenile justice system, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as "honey-bunning." Emily Michot and Matias Ocner emichot@miamiherald.com

