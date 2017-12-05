Prison guards take to Facebook to mock Florida inmate who died while being gassed

More Videos 0:39 Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleas for help Pause 1:49 Public officials react to conditions of Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center 1:29 Opening day of Art Basel 2017 2:32 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks after Heat’s loss at San Antonio 0:35 Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered 0:20 Police officer shot at Miami Walmart 0:50 Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson talks about his performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 2:00 Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 1:57 Wynwood Walls kicks off Basel with Human Kind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleas for help Randall Jordan-Aparo, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Institution in Florida, was gassed to death in 2010 after cursing a nurse, who refused to take him to the hospital. Jordan-Aparo had a documented blood disorder. Randall Jordan-Aparo, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Institution in Florida, was gassed to death in 2010 after cursing a nurse, who refused to take him to the hospital. Jordan-Aparo had a documented blood disorder. Matias J. Ocner, Caitlin Ostroff and Adrian Ruhi Miami Herald Staff

Randall Jordan-Aparo, an inmate at Franklin Correctional Institution in Florida, was gassed to death in 2010 after cursing a nurse, who refused to take him to the hospital. Jordan-Aparo had a documented blood disorder. Matias J. Ocner, Caitlin Ostroff and Adrian Ruhi Miami Herald Staff