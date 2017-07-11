No running water nor AC at Lowell Correctional leads to ‘subhuman conditions’

Lowell Correctional Institution, the largest female prison in the nation, is located near Ocala in Central Florida. A storm knocked out the prison’s water pump on Saturday, July 8, 2017, and maintenance crews repaired it late Monday evening, but the water has to be tested for 72 hours to ensure that it is safe to drink. Until then, coolers of water are being dispensed in the overheated dorms, which lack air-conditioning and windows. Emily Michot Miami Herald file photo