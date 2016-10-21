Ready, set, vote: Here’s what you need to know for 2016 election

You’ve tuned in to the debates, been bombarded by campaign news and suffered through the robo calls. Election 2016 is finally here, and we’ve provided answers to a list of frequently asked questions about casting your ballot.
The presidential race tops the ballot, but depending on where you live, the Nov. 8 general election also includes Senate and U.S. House seats, state legislative seats, judges, school boards, sheriffs, county commissioners and municipal elections, state constitutional amendments and local referendums. Find out more in the Miami Herald’s voter’s guide, which will be updated regularly through Election Day.
GENERAL QUESTIONS
What kind of voter turnout is expected this year?
Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White said presidential election turnout has typically been 67 to 72 percent, but elections supervisors across the state are bracing for higher turnouts this year, possibly close to 80 percent. In Miami-Dade, about half of all voters typically vote early or by absentee ballot, White said.
When can I vote?
Election Day is Nov. 8, but voters can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, or by mail. On Election Day, ballots must be cast in voters’ assigned polling places. Voters waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Didn’t the district maps change?
Yes. After years of legal wrangling, there are new boundaries for federal and state legislative districts across the state. View the new U.S. Congress maps here, for Florida Senate maps here, and for Florida House here.
Where can I find the Miami Herald recommendations?
They have been running in the newspaper and online over the past couple of weeks. You can find them online in our voter’s guide: www.miamiherald.com/voters-guide.
What will my ballot look like?
For most voters, the ballot is significantly shorter this year than in the 2012 presidential election, about two pages front and back.
In Miami-Dade, registered voters can access customized sample ballots at http://www.miamidade.gov/elections/voter-information.asp by entering some basic information. In Broward, enter your information at http://www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Sample-Ballot.
Any other advice?
Sure. Download a sample ballot, do your research and fill it out before going to the polls. That will shorten wait times for everyone.
Can I still register to vote?
No. Registration closed Oct. 18.
What are the election supervisors’ websites?
Miami-Dade: www.miamidade.gov/elections; Broward: www.browardsoe.org; Monroe: www.keys-elections.org.
READ MORE: A Voters Guide and campaign news
READ MORE: Miami Herald Editorial Board recommendations
EARLY VOTING: OCT. 24-NOV. 6
Where can I vote?
Early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 6, in Miami-Dade and Broward, and 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Nov. 5 in the Florida Keys. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the open sites in the county where they are registered; there are 30 sites in Miami-Dade County and 21 in Broward (up from 20 and 17 respectively in 2012), and five in the Keys. Find the early-voting sites here: www.miamidade.gov/elections, www.Broward.electionsfl.org and www.keys-elections.org. If you are in line at 7 p.m. (or 5 p.m. in the Keys), you will get to vote. In Miami-Dade, locate the three closest early voting locations by your ZIP Code here.
When are the best times to vote to avoid long waits?
For those who remember the arduous early voting lines during the 2012 presidential election, here’s one comforting fact: South Floridians will have the longest window to vote allowed by the state. This year, in-person early voting has been expanded — there are more polling sites and the number of days and hours have lengthened to 196 hours over 14 days, the maximum allowed by the state — to better accommodate the crowds that presidential contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton could lure to the polls. Miami-Dade County in particular has also made a host of other changes, including purchasing more and better elections equipment, and redrawing precincts, to avoid lines.
Still, don’t wait until the last early voting weekend, Nov. 5-6. Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White said www.miamidade.gov/elections will post estimated wait times for each station throughout the early-voting period and on Election Day, so voters will know what to expect. “As each day passes, more people vote early and the second week will be busier,” she said. “Don’t wait.”
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
You must show a photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of ID include: Florida driver license; Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway, Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification, or public assistance identification. Identification must be current and valid. You do not need to bring your voter ID card, and even if you do, a photo ID will be necessary.
What if I forget my valid photo ID?
Voters who do not provide acceptable identification at their precincts may cast a provisional ballot. It will count if the signature on the ballot envelope matches the signature on the voter’s registration application.
What if my name isn’t on the voting rolls?
If you recently registered to vote and find that your name is not in the registration book, do not leave. Ask the election workers to call the county elections office and issue you a provisional ballot.
VOTING BY MAIL
I don’t want to go to the polls at all. How can I vote by mail?
Voters have until Nov. 2 to request mail ballots, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to count.
However, if you’ve requested and received a mail ballot and you later decide to vote at the polls, you must bring your mail ballot with you so that it can be canceled before you vote in person at the polls.
In Miami-Dade, any registered voter eligible to vote may request a vote by mail ballot online. A vote by mail ballot can also be requested by emailing votebymail@miamidade.gov or calling 305-499-8444. Note: Vote by mail ballots mailed to an address other than the one on file in the Florida Voter Registration System require a written request signed by the voter. Additionally, you may present in person at the Elections Department a picture identification with a signature, or authorize a designee to pick up the ballot on the day prior to Election Day.
In Broward, you can find out more and request your ballot online at www.browardsoe.org (click on Vote By Mail).
Florida has generally stopped referring to mail ballots as “absentee.”
ELECTION DAY NOV. 8
How do I find my polling place?
Polling places are listed on voter information cards issued upon registration. Voters can also check online for Miami-Dade and Broward polling places. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
Valid photo identification, such as a Florida driver’s license, a state identification card, a U.S. passport, a debit or credit card, military identification, a concealed-weapon license, a Veteran Health ID card, student identification, retirement-center identification, neighborhood-association identification or public-assistance identification. Voters who provide identification without a signature will be asked to provide a second identification that does contain a signature.
What if I forget my valid photo ID?
Voters who do not provide acceptable identification at their precincts may cast a provisional ballot. It will count if the signature on the ballot envelope matches the signature on the voter’s registration application.
What if my name isn’t on the voting rolls?
If you recently registered to vote and find that your name is not in the registration book, do not leave. Ask the election workers to call the county elections office and issue you a provisional ballot.
Can I request a mail ballot in person on Election Day?
No. Florida law prohibits elections departments from issuing mail ballots at their headquarters on Election Day. The only exception is for voters who fill out affidavits affirming an emergency prevents them from going to their assigned polling place.
I already received a mail ballot. Can I still turn it in?
Yes. Completed mail ballots must be received by elections supervisors in voters’ county of residence by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters can’t drop off mail ballots at their designated polling place. They must drop off the ballots in person at one of the following locations.
In Miami-Dade:
▪ Elections department headquarters, 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral
▪ Elections department satellite office at County Hall (first floor), 111 NW First St., Miami
In Broward:
▪ Elections department headquarters, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, Fort Lauderdale
▪ Elections office behind Lauderhill Mall, 1501 NW 40th Ave.
Miami-Dade Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Adrienne Arsht Center: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132, Peacock Education Center in the Knight Concert Hall
Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, FL 33150
Betty T. Ferguson Community Center: 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Carrie P. Meek Senior & Cultural Center: 1350 NW 50th St. Miami, FL 33142
Coral Gables Branch Library: 3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33157
Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172
Historic Garage: 3250 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science)
Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030
International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12th St., Doral, FL 33172
John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012
Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88th St., Miami, FL 33196
Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137
Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33016
Model City Branch Library (Caleb Center): 2211 NW 54th St., Miami, FL 33142
Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, FL 33032
North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 33161
North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
Palmetto Bay Branch Library: 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Pinecrest Branch Library: 5835 SW 111th St., Pinecrest, FL 33156
Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145
South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office): 111 NW First St. (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128
West Dade Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165
West End Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196
West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, FL 33144
Broward County Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard (NW Sixth St.), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance): 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, FL 33328
Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020
Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025
North Regional Library/BC: 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center: 10559 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076
SOE at E Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
SOE at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313
South Regional Library/BC: 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Sunrise Senior Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351
Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321
West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324
Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332
Wilton Manors City Hall: 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Florida Keys Early Voting Locations
Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West
10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon
102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo
Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7 Islamorada
Comments