October 21, 2016 7:15 PM

Ready, set, vote: Here’s what you need to know for 2016 election

By Nancy Dahlberg

You’ve tuned in to the debates, been bombarded by campaign news and suffered through the robo calls. Election 2016 is finally here, and we’ve provided answers to a list of frequently asked questions about casting your ballot.

The presidential race tops the ballot, but depending on where you live, the Nov. 8 general election also includes Senate and U.S. House seats, state legislative seats, judges, school boards, sheriffs, county commissioners and municipal elections, state constitutional amendments and local referendums. Find out more in the Miami Herald’s voter’s guide, which will be updated regularly through Election Day.

GENERAL QUESTIONS

What kind of voter turnout is expected this year?

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White said presidential election turnout has typically been 67 to 72 percent, but elections supervisors across the state are bracing for higher turnouts this year, possibly close to 80 percent. In Miami-Dade, about half of all voters typically vote early or by absentee ballot, White said.

When can I vote?

Election Day is Nov. 8, but voters can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, or by mail. On Election Day, ballots must be cast in voters’ assigned polling places. Voters waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Didn’t the district maps change?

Yes. After years of legal wrangling, there are new boundaries for federal and state legislative districts across the state. View the new U.S. Congress maps here, for Florida Senate maps here, and for Florida House here.

Where can I find the Miami Herald recommendations?

They have been running in the newspaper and online over the past couple of weeks. You can find them online in our voter’s guide: www.miamiherald.com/voters-guide.

What will my ballot look like?

For most voters, the ballot is significantly shorter this year than in the 2012 presidential election, about two pages front and back.

In Miami-Dade, registered voters can access customized sample ballots at http://www.miamidade.gov/elections/voter-information.asp by entering some basic information. In Broward, enter your information at http://www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Sample-Ballot.

Any other advice?

Sure. Download a sample ballot, do your research and fill it out before going to the polls. That will shorten wait times for everyone.

Can I still register to vote?

No. Registration closed Oct. 18.

What are the election supervisors’ websites?

Miami-Dade: www.miamidade.gov/elections; Broward: www.browardsoe.org; Monroe: www.keys-elections.org.

EARLY VOTING: OCT. 24-NOV. 6

Where can I vote?

Early voting sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 6, in Miami-Dade and Broward, and 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Nov. 5 in the Florida Keys. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the open sites in the county where they are registered; there are 30 sites in Miami-Dade County and 21 in Broward (up from 20 and 17 respectively in 2012), and five in the Keys. Find the early-voting sites here: www.miamidade.gov/elections, www.Broward.electionsfl.org and www.keys-elections.org. If you are in line at 7 p.m. (or 5 p.m. in the Keys), you will get to vote. In Miami-Dade, locate the three closest early voting locations by your ZIP Code here.

When are the best times to vote to avoid long waits?

For those who remember the arduous early voting lines during the 2012 presidential election, here’s one comforting fact: South Floridians will have the longest window to vote allowed by the state. This year, in-person early voting has been expanded — there are more polling sites and the number of days and hours have lengthened to 196 hours over 14 days, the maximum allowed by the state — to better accommodate the crowds that presidential contenders Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton could lure to the polls. Miami-Dade County in particular has also made a host of other changes, including purchasing more and better elections equipment, and redrawing precincts, to avoid lines.

Still, don’t wait until the last early voting weekend, Nov. 5-6. Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White said www.miamidade.gov/elections will post estimated wait times for each station throughout the early-voting period and on Election Day, so voters will know what to expect. “As each day passes, more people vote early and the second week will be busier,” she said. “Don’t wait.”

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

You must show a photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of ID include: Florida driver license; Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway, Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification, or public assistance identification. Identification must be current and valid. You do not need to bring your voter ID card, and even if you do, a photo ID will be necessary.

What if I forget my valid photo ID?

Voters who do not provide acceptable identification at their precincts may cast a provisional ballot. It will count if the signature on the ballot envelope matches the signature on the voter’s registration application.

What if my name isn’t on the voting rolls?

If you recently registered to vote and find that your name is not in the registration book, do not leave. Ask the election workers to call the county elections office and issue you a provisional ballot.

VOTING BY MAIL

I don’t want to go to the polls at all. How can I vote by mail?

Voters have until Nov. 2 to request mail ballots, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to count.

However, if you’ve requested and received a mail ballot and you later decide to vote at the polls, you must bring your mail ballot with you so that it can be canceled before you vote in person at the polls.

In Miami-Dade, any registered voter eligible to vote may request a vote by mail ballot online. A vote by mail ballot can also be requested by emailing votebymail@miamidade.gov or calling 305-499-8444. Note: Vote by mail ballots mailed to an address other than the one on file in the Florida Voter Registration System require a written request signed by the voter. Additionally, you may present in person at the Elections Department a picture identification with a signature, or authorize a designee to pick up the ballot on the day prior to Election Day.

In Broward, you can find out more and request your ballot online at www.browardsoe.org (click on Vote By Mail).

Florida has generally stopped referring to mail ballots as “absentee.”

ELECTION DAY NOV. 8

How do I find my polling place?

Polling places are listed on voter information cards issued upon registration. Voters can also check online for Miami-Dade and Broward polling places. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

Valid photo identification, such as a Florida driver’s license, a state identification card, a U.S. passport, a debit or credit card, military identification, a concealed-weapon license, a Veteran Health ID card, student identification, retirement-center identification, neighborhood-association identification or public-assistance identification. Voters who provide identification without a signature will be asked to provide a second identification that does contain a signature.

What if I forget my valid photo ID?

Voters who do not provide acceptable identification at their precincts may cast a provisional ballot. It will count if the signature on the ballot envelope matches the signature on the voter’s registration application.

What if my name isn’t on the voting rolls?

If you recently registered to vote and find that your name is not in the registration book, do not leave. Ask the election workers to call the county elections office and issue you a provisional ballot.

Can I request a mail ballot in person on Election Day?

No. Florida law prohibits elections departments from issuing mail ballots at their headquarters on Election Day. The only exception is for voters who fill out affidavits affirming an emergency prevents them from going to their assigned polling place.

I already received a mail ballot. Can I still turn it in?

Yes. Completed mail ballots must be received by elections supervisors in voters’ county of residence by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters can’t drop off mail ballots at their designated polling place. They must drop off the ballots in person at one of the following locations.

In Miami-Dade:

▪ Elections department headquarters, 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral

▪ Elections department satellite office at County Hall (first floor), 111 NW First St., Miami

In Broward:

▪ Elections department headquarters, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, Fort Lauderdale

▪ Elections office behind Lauderhill Mall, 1501 NW 40th Ave.

Miami-Dade Early Voting Locations

Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adrienne Arsht Center: 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132, Peacock Education Center in the Knight Concert Hall

Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, FL 33150

Betty T. Ferguson Community Center: 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Carrie P. Meek Senior & Cultural Center: 1350 NW 50th St. Miami, FL 33142

Coral Gables Branch Library: 3443 Segovia St., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami, FL 33157

Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172

Historic Garage: 3250 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science)

Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12th St., Doral, FL 33172

John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, FL 33012

Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97th Ave., Miami, FL 33176

Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88th St., Miami, FL 33196

Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61st St., Miami, FL 33137

Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Model City Branch Library (Caleb Center): 2211 NW 54th St., Miami, FL 33142

Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, FL 33032

North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 33161

North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180

Palmetto Bay Branch Library: 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

Pinecrest Branch Library: 5835 SW 111th St., Pinecrest, FL 33156

Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, FL 33145

South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office): 111 NW First St. (Lobby), Miami, FL 33128

West Dade Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th St., Miami, FL 33165

West End Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196

West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, FL 33144

Broward County Early Voting Locations

Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard (NW Sixth St.), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance): 3200 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, FL 33328

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Boulevard, Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020

Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

North Regional Library/BC: 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center: 10559 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076

SOE at E Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

SOE at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

South Regional Library/BC: 7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

Sunrise Senior Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351

Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321

West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324

Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332

Wilton Manors City Hall: 2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Florida Keys Early Voting Locations

Hours: Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Offices:

530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West

10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon

102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo

Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7 Islamorada

