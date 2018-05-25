Publix Super Markets said Friday it has halted all corporate political contributions.
State Politics

Publix halts political contributions after days of pushback from Parkland protestors

By Alex Harris And Martin Vassolo

May 25, 2018

Supermarket giant Publix said Friday it has halted all corporate political contributions. The company made the announcement moments before a planned "die-in" protest organized by David Hogg, a vocal Parkland school shooting survivor.

Hogg and other gun violence activists were angered when news broke that the grocery store chain donated $670,000 over the last three years to Adam Putnam, a Republican gubernatorial candidate who once boasted he was a "proud NRA sellout."

Since a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 more in a Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students have spearheaded a political campaign for more gun control and taken aim at the National Rifle Association.

The donation news sparked fierce backlash against the grocery store. On Friday, Hogg organized a "die-in" protest at a Coral Springs Publix and asked people to lie on the floor of the grocery store for 12 minutes. It was set to begin at 4 p.m.

David Hogg, a student at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas speaks outside a Publix Supermarket in Coral Springs, Fla., Friday, May 25, 2018. Students from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed earlier this year plan a "die in" protest at a supermarket chain that backs a gubernatorial candidate allied with the National Rifle Association. Shortly before the the "die-in " Publix announced that is will suspect political donations. (AP Photo/Terry Spencer)

Moments before the protest was to begin, Publix released a statement apologizing for putting its employees and customers "in the middle of a political debate" and announcing a suspension of political contributions.

The statement reads, in full:

"At Publix, we respect the students and members of the community

who have chosen to express their voices on these issues. We regret that our contributions have led to a divide in our community. We did not intend to put our associates and the customers they serve in the middle of a political debate. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining a welcoming shopping environment for our customers.

"We would never knowingly disappoint our customers or the communities we serve. As a result, we decided earlier this week to suspend corporate-funded political contributions as we reevaluate our giving processes."

