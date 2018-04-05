Constitution panel removes lawyers from ethics proposal, bundles 12 amendments

A committee of the powerful Constitution Revision Commission watered down a lobbying ban for former public officials Thursday as it advanced several constitutional amendments that may appear on voters’ ballots in November.
In a three-hour meeting, the commission’s Style and Drafting Committee approved its plan to group 24 constitutional proposals into a dozen amendments and send them to the full 37-member commission, which has the power to put measures directly before voters once every 20 years.
The committee also modified Proposal 39, a ban on lobbying by former public officials that also restricts current public officers from lobbying, by adding new exceptions for former officials who are lawyers representing clients before non-judicial governmental entities.
Under the modification, brought by Commissioner John Stargel, the proposal — despite imposing a six-year ban on former state lawmakers, agency heads and local elected officials after they leave office — will allow attorneys to continue to represent clients in cases where government agencies are making “fact-based determinations.”
Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, a member of the committee, said the change was necessary because the current language of the ban could be interpreted to bar some former legislators from working with governmental entities entirely, even if they weren’t working in a lobbying capacity.
The overall amendment, he said, was intended to stop former officials from “using their influence they obtained while they were legislators to then enter into a revolving process … It wasn’t the intention of the proposal to prevent certain professionals from engaging in fact-specific issues.”
“What we’re trying to avoid is people who come into the Legislature as CPAs or land-use lawyers from being unable to practice” after their terms have ended, he said.
Sprowls added that the measure needs more tweaking when it returns to the full commission in a week and a half, and that he was working with the proposal’s sponsor, Commissioner Don Gaetz, to more narrowly tailor its content.
“We haven’t agreed yet on the remedy,” he said. “We’ve agreed on the problems.”
Stargel — who sponsored the exceptions for lawyers and whose wife, Kelli, is a state senator representing Lakeland — concurred with Sprowls, saying he didn’t want to bar already practicing attorneys from running for office.
“I don’t think it’s anyone’s intention that we drive lawyers away from the legislative process. We need lawyers involved in that process,” he said after the meeting. “I don’t think it’s anyone’s intention that we drive people away from their family businesses ...”
Proposal 39, which mirrored ethics legislation brought forth in the Legislature by Speaker Richard Corcoran, had already been amended earlier in the week, when the committee agreed with little discussion and a voice vote to remove one of its provisions banning local governments from hiring outside lobbyists to secure state budget appropriations. Sen. Tom Lee, R-Thonotosassa, had pushed the measure during the full commission meeting to neutralize what he called an arms race for lobbyists, paid for by municipalities with local taxpayer dollars, to secure more money for local projects.
The committee also advanced its plan to put 23 other proposals on the ballot, grouped into a total of 12 amendments. Among the groupings: Proposal 10, which would expand civics education in public schools, would be tied with Proposal 71, allowing the state — in addition to school boards — to authorize charter schools, and Proposal 43, limiting terms on school boards.
The groups would also include one linking Proposal 13, which would require Miami-Dade County to elect its sheriff, with three other government-related measures: Proposal 26, creating an Office of Domestic Security and Counterterrorism within the state’s law enforcement agency; Proposal 9, making the Department of Veteran’s Affairs constitutionally required; and Proposal 103, which would automatically move the start of legislative sessions in even-numbered years to January.
Though each of the 24 proposals cleared an initial vote by the full commission, the groupings need to pass the full body again with 22 votes by a May 10 deadline for inclusion on the November ballot. If the measures are approved, they would join five proposed constitutional amendments already on the 2018 ballot. To pass, 60 percent of the voters would have to support them to become law.
Elizabeth Koh: ekoh@miamiherald.com, @elizabethrkoh
Comments