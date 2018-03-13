Parkland parents, students take advocacy on road. Constitution panel hears their plea.

Kim Bankoff, of Weston, left, Tamara Levine, center, of Parkland, and Amanda Savastano., right, of Parkland, hold up green cards in support of better gun safety legislation during the Road to the Ballot Public Hearing Tour at University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s Student Center on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in St. Petersburg. GABRIELLA ANGOTTI-JONES Tampa Bay Times