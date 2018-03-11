In unusual Sunday session, Legislature adopts $89 billion budget

In an unusual Sunday afternoon session, the Florida Legislature passed a budget of nearly $89 billion for next year and ended the 2018 session two days late.

Lawmakers needed extra time to finish a budget after the mass shooting in Parkland forced them to quickly craft a response that included a three-day waiting period and a minimum age of 21 to buy a gun in Florida. The National Rifle Association has challenged the law in court.

Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, and House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, gaveled the session to order at 3 p.m.

The budget passed the House 95-12, and the Senate 31-5.

Senators who voted against the budget were Democrats Daphne Campbell of Miami, Bill Montford of Tallahassee, Jose Javier Rodriguez of Miami, Annette Taddeo of Miami and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

All 12 House dissenters also were Democrats. They were Kamia Brown of Orlando, Tracie Davis of Jacksonville, Bobby DuBose of Fort Lauderdale, Evan Jenne of Dania Beach, Sharon Pritchett of Miami, David Richardson of Miami Beach, Sean Shaw of Tampa, Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando, Cynthia Stafford of Miami, Barbara Watson of Miami, Clovis Watson of Gainesville and Patricia Williams of Lauderdale Lakes.

Legislative leaders struck a budget compromise at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. The state Constitution requires a 72-hour cooling off period after a budget deal and before a final vote, and that period expired at 2:40 p.m. on Sunday because of the change to daylight saving time.

Gov. Rick Scott has final say over the budget, including the power to veto any line item. The two-term Republican governor, who’s expected to run for the U.S. Senate, has vetoed more than $1 billion in legislative spending during his seven years as governor.

Also on Sunday, lawmakers approved a package of tax cuts valued at about $171 million, the smallest in years.

For most taxpayers, the tax cut highlights are sales-tax holidays for back-to-school purchases and for hurricane-season preparations.

At the last minute, a three-week tax break for disaster preparedness items was reduced to one week.

Slipped into the tax cut package in the 11th hour is a provision that creates a new section of law for an online handyman services program, Handy Technologies, founded six years ago in Massachusetts.

The provision benefiting Handy Technologies was sponsored by Rep. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The vendor, Handy Technologies, is represented by Brian Ballard, a major Tallahassee lobbyist and Republican fund-raiser and by former Rep. Chris Dorworth of Orlando, who works for Ballard’s firm.

Legislators said the size of the tax cut package shrank because of the need for new revenue to pay for school safety improvements and mental health counseling as a result of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that took 17 lives on Feb. 14.

“Given recent events, there will be some changes,” said Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee.

As Scott socialized with legislators on the House floor, his office announced that he had appointed Rep. Larry Metz, R-Yalaha, to a Lake County circuit court judgeship.

Metz was one of nearly three dozen House members who could not seek re-election because of term limits.

“This caught me completely off guard,” Metz said. “I’ll never forget this.”