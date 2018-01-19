Florida braces for impact of federal government shutdown

More Videos 1:02 Florida National Guard holds deployment ceremony Pause 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 2:59 Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 1:55 Senator Marco Rubio on DACA and a government shutdown 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 0:29 Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 1:03 Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens when the government shuts down? The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. AP

The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. AP