In this May 24, 2016, file photo, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeSantis announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that he’ll join a crowded field seeking to succeed Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in early 2019 due to term limits.
In this May 24, 2016, file photo, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeSantis announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that he’ll join a crowded field seeking to succeed Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in early 2019 due to term limits. Andrew Harnik AP
In this May 24, 2016, file photo, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeSantis announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, that he’ll join a crowded field seeking to succeed Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in early 2019 due to term limits. Andrew Harnik AP

State Politics

North Florida congressman who has Trump’s backing is running for governor

By Lawrence Mower

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau

January 05, 2018 04:29 PM

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he’s running for Florida governor, boosted by an endorsement by President Donald Trump.

“With the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work Rick Scott has done,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

DeSantis, 39, is a former Navy lawyer who made his name over the last year attacking special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Palm Coast Republican has made several appearances on Fox News, and on Dec. 22, Trump apparently took notice, tweeting that DeSantis was a “brilliant young leader” who would “make a GREAT Governor of Florida.”

DeSantis’ run was widely expected.

Just last week, DeSantis boasted an impressive list of billionaire backers, including Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and Breitbart co-owner Rebekah Mercer. David Bossie, the president of Citizens United and Trump’s deputy campaign manager in 2016, is also among the backers.

That support will make him a formidable opponent to the current Republican front-runner, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, and likely candidate Richard Corcoran, the Florida House speaker who has yet to declare.

Putnam, interviewed before DeSantis’ announcement, said he can only focus on his own campaign.

“I’m focused on my grass-roots conservative message, which is that we’re going to invest in work-force training and we’re going to put vocational and technical education training back in our middle schools and high schools,” he said.

Lawrence Mower: lmower@tampabay.com, @lmower

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations

    A defiant and confident Sen. Jack Latvala speaks to reporters Monday about sexual harassment allegations against him by a Senate aide.

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations 2:59

Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor 1:56

Philip Levine announces bid for Florida governor

View More Video